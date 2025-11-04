‘A tremendous moment’: Harlandale ISD resumes local control following removal of TEA conservator

SAN ANTONIO – The Harlandale Independent School District has resumed local governance of its board of trustees following the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) removal of a state-appointed conservator this week, a district news release on Tuesday said.

TEA had placed the conservator over the district in February 2020, following allegations regarding the district’s handling of contracts, nepotism and violating the Open Meetings Act.

Harlandale ISD took a step closer to state control in August after its observation period began to address governance and accountability, a news release from the South Side district said.

TEA Deputy Commissioner of Governance Steve Lecholop opted for the conservator’s removal following a statewide quarterly review of conservatorships and management teams, the Tuesday release said.

“This is a tremendous moment for Harlandale ISD,” said Superintendent Mr. Gerardo Soto. “It represents years of collaboration and dedication from our Board of Trustees, staff and community. Together, we have strengthened governance, improved financial accountability and maintained a steadfast focus on students. This step allows us to continue that work with full autonomy.”

Following the arrival of the conservatorship in February 2020, “significant reforms” were undertaken district-wide to address accountability, the Tuesday news release said.

“This is a proud day for our District and community. We are grateful to everyone who played a role in helping us reach this milestone,” said Harlandale ISD School Board President Mrs. Norma Cavazos.

In April, the TEA released grades for schools and districts across the state for the 2022-2023 academic year. Harlandale ISD scored a 68 (D) in 2022-2023 and an 83 (B) in 2021-2022, respectively.

Last month, KSAT reported Harlandale ISD was among six districts in Bexar County at risk of TEA control.

