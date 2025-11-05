As government shutdown continues, San Antonio’s generosity and spirit remain strong

SAN ANTONIO – As the federal government shutdown stretches into its 36th day, many federal workers are feeling the strain.

On Wednesday, KSAT put a face on the shutdown and showing how some affected workers are not only receiving help but also stepping up to lend a hand.

Spencer Berry is one of those workers. Nearly three weeks have passed since he received his last paycheck.

Berry, however, considers his family one of the lucky ones. He and his wife saved up a little for a rainy day.

Berry said he didn’t want to just sit and wait for a paycheck or for the government to reopen.

Instead, he signed up to volunteer at the San Antonio Food Bank.

“I decided I would come out and help a few people,” Berry said.

Berry said he has been volunteering multiple days and meeting others who are also struggling. He’s seen some of his coworkers there and also met other federal workers.

Berry hopes his savings will sustain his family a little longer, but the uncertainty weighs on everyone.

For those in need of assistance, the San Antonio Food Bank has a list of distribution locations happening in the next few days.

The food bank’s schedule can be found here.

