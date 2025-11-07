San Antonio officials to recognize approval of Propositions A and B with pep rally at City Hall

SAN ANTONIO – Centro San Antonio, Visit San Antonio, District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran, and other city officials are expected to hold a pep rally to recognize the approval of Propositions A and B.

KSAT will livestream the pep rally at noon in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Recommended Videos

According to a news release, the pep rally will feature remarks from San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, Viagran, and others to highlight how the propositions pave the way for the downtown sports and entertainment district.

“Together, we’ll honor the will of the voter and take the next steps toward creating a world-class Sports & Entertainment District that transforms the heart of downtown San Antonio,” the release states.

On Election Day, approximately 52.14% of voters voted in favor of Proposition B, which moved forward the plans for a downtown San Antonio Spurs arena.

Roughly 55.91% of voters voted in favor of Proposition A, which preserves the Frost Bank Center and the adjacent Freeman Coliseum grounds.

Read also