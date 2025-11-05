MAPS: The Bexar County neigborhoods that voted for, against Propositions A and B

Election Day polling locations: Where to vote in Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Propositions A & B, both related to the Spurs’ relocation to a new downtown arena, were passed by voters in Bexar County on Tuesday.

Roughly 55.91% of voters voted in favor of Proposition A, while approximately 52.14% of voters voted in favor of Proposition B. In total, over 245,000 ballots were cast.

Recommended Videos

In Tuesday’s aftermath, the Bexar County Elections Department’s website released two maps to show the majority of which areas voted for and against each proposition.

Proposition B turnout

Results for Prop B in Bexar County in the Nov. 4, 2025, election. (Bexar County Elections Department)

The majority of East Side residents — where the Frost Bank Center is positioned — voted against Proposition B.

Most Northeast Side residents also expressed opposition in their ballots.

Residents in the far north and northwest areas of Bexar County, from the Helotes area to Timberwood Park, voted in favor of a new downtown Spurs arena.

Hemisfair and Southtown residents — communities that could see the effects of prolonged construction due to the arena — also voted in favor of the proposition.

West and Northwest Side residents inside Loop 1604 were split.

The bulk of South and Southwest Side residents, located on the outskirts of Loop 1604, opposed the proposition.

Proposition A turnout

Results for Prop A in Bexar County in the Nov. 4, 2025, election. (Bexar County Elections Department)

The Bexar County Election Department’s map for Proposition A shows that most areas of Bexar County voted in favor of it, with the far South Side having a majority against it.

For those unfamiliar, Proposition A pertains to the preservation of the Frost Bank Center, the current home of the Spurs, and the adjacent Freeman Coliseum grounds.

Except for a few areas, the North Side, the Northwest Side and far west Bexar County overwhelmingly voted in favor of Proposition A.

The Northeast Side, as well as areas of the West Side, were locations where voters were split.

The Southeast Side, inside Interstate 410, was also divided.

BACKGROUND

Proposition A dedicates an estimated $192 million to $198 million toward turning the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum into year-round rodeo grounds.

It’ll use two funding sources, including a 5% car rental tax and an increased Hotel Occupancy Tax to 2%.

Meanwhile, Proposition B will fund the downtown arena by using the same two funding sources as Proposition A.

>> RESULTS: Props A and B for coliseum complex, downtown Spurs arena in the Nov. 4, 2025, election

Since it passed, Bexar County will contribute up to $311 million or 25% of the cost of the new arena, whichever is lower.

The potential downtown arena has an estimated price tag of $1.3 billion.

The county already has an additional $48 million on hand from what the tax has already generated.

More election coverage on KSAT: