SAPD: Man with active warrants arrested after stealing 200+ mail items, damaging several mailboxes Aaron Ledger had active warrants and was arrested for first-degree felony mail theft Aaron Ledger (Bexar County jail) SAN ANTONIO – A man with active warrants was arrested after stealing more than 200 mail items and damaging several mailboxes, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Just before 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported burglary in the 2400 block of Gold Canyon Road, near Redland Road and Loop 1604.
Officers found the vehicle matching the caller’s description and conducted a traffic stop. In the car, police said they found a bag of mail along with tools.
The suspect, Aaron Ledger, had active warrants and was arrested for first-degree felony mail theft, police said. Details about his active warrants are unclear.
Police said Ledger had 239 mail items in his possession, but when asked about the mail, Ledger did not want to answer. Several mailboxes were also found to be broken or damaged.
The investigation is ongoing.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Katrina Webber headshot
Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.
