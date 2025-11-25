SAPD: Man with active warrants arrested after stealing 200+ mail items, damaging several mailboxes

SAN ANTONIO – A man with active warrants was arrested after stealing more than 200 mail items and damaging several mailboxes, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported burglary in the 2400 block of Gold Canyon Road, near Redland Road and Loop 1604.

Officers found the vehicle matching the caller’s description and conducted a traffic stop. In the car, police said they found a bag of mail along with tools.

The suspect, Aaron Ledger, had active warrants and was arrested for first-degree felony mail theft, police said. Details about his active warrants are unclear.

Police said Ledger had 239 mail items in his possession, but when asked about the mail, Ledger did not want to answer. Several mailboxes were also found to be broken or damaged.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: