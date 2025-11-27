‘Don’t know where to turn’: San Antonio woman says life disrupted after suspected drunk driving crash

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is asking for help from the community after she survived a suspected drunk driving crash.

The crash happened Saturday on the Interstate 10 access road near South New Braunfels Avenue. San Antonio police arrested Marco Martinez for causing the crash. He was charged with driving while intoxicated.

The case’s crash report revealed that Martinez hit three other cars, including Chae Colony.

“I just heard screeching noises. ... I just closed my eyes and held on,” Colony, a San Antonio mom and veteran, said.

The noise “was a truck fishtailing behind me, trying to slam on their brakes,” Colony said.

Colony showed KSAT photos of her car after the crash, which was totaled. Now, she said her future is in jeopardy without having a vehicle.

“I’m getting the bad end of the stick,” she said. “I have no resolution whatsoever, and it’s literally going to affect the next month of my livelihood with my children.”

Colony said she was supposed to start a new job this past Monday that requires a vehicle. After the crash, her start date was pushed back a week, but now she’s left looking for a rental car on her own.

As of Wednesday, she said insurance only offered a reimbursement for a rental car.

“I don’t know where to turn now,” Colony said. “It all happened just because I was going home and was hit by a drunk driver.”

Colony is fundraising online to get a rental car. She’s sharing her story as a warning, and she’s hoping it stops someone in the city from drinking and driving.

“Somebody’s wrong choices is really affecting somebody’s lifelong stability in life,” she said.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known as Blackout Wednesday.

According to Department of Public Safety statistics, there were just over 1,700 crashes across Texas on Blackout Wednesday last year. Twenty of those crashes involved driving while intoxicated, and two were fatal.

To read more about what you can do to stop these statistics, click here.

Read also: