Man found dead on South Side roadway, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 58-year-old man was found dead on a roadway on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched just after 7 a.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of W Vestal Place.

SAPD said a caller reported seeing a person lying face down in the roadway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown what caused the man’s death or how he arrived at the location, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

