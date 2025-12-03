H-E-B warns customers about online scam that promises gift cards, shopping sprees The Texas-based grocery company said there are no ongoing giveaways H-E-B (KSAT 12 News) TEXAS – H-E-B is alerting customers about a scam circulating online that promises either large gift cards or shopping sprees in exchange for personal information.
In a social media post, the Texas-based grocery company said scammers have made contact by sending links to customers through Facebook messenger.
H-E-B said there are no ongoing giveaways occurring on Facebook. Real giveaways would be promoted on the company’s official social media channels, their website or the My H-E-B app.
“Please double check a domain or social media account to ensure it’s official,” H-E-B said in the post. “If you see a link that looks suspicious on Facebook, please report it within Facebook to help us combat these scammers.”
Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
San Antonio could test drive lower speed limits, but funding issues may push it down the road ▶ 0:57 San Antonio could test drive lower speed limits, but funding issues may push it down the road Castle Hills nursing home resident spreads warmth with handmade hats for San Antonio’s community ▶ 1:52 Castle Hills nursing home resident spreads warmth with handmade hats for San Antonio’s community Body cam captures LOPD officer making false claims about business owner months before owner’s arrest ▶ 1:03 Body cam captures LOPD officer making false claims about business owner months before owner’s arrest Road closures to be aware of during the San Antonio Marathon ▶ 1:55 Road closures to be aware of during the San Antonio Marathon Mother of Texas A&M student demands answers after daughter’s fatal fall from high-rise in Austin ▶ 2:07 Mother of Texas A&M student demands answers after daughter’s fatal fall from high-rise in Austin Do police have to wait 24 hours to declare an adult missing? ▶ 2:20 Do police have to wait 24 hours to declare an adult missing? Harlandale ISD teacher arrested, accused of sexual assault of child, SAPD says ▶ 1:05 Harlandale ISD teacher arrested, accused of sexual assault of child, SAPD says Mother questions circumstances surrounding death of daughter, a Texas A&M student, in Austin ▶ 1:03 Mother questions circumstances surrounding death of daughter, a Texas A&M student, in Austin Ousted Alamo Trust president questions timing of resignation request ▶ 1:13 Ousted Alamo Trust president questions timing of resignation request Prepare to pay a $45 fee to fly if you don't have a Real ID ▶ 0:35 Prepare to pay a $45 fee to fly if you don't have a Real ID Some UTSA students forced to move dorm rooms as school complies with state’s ‘bathroom bill’ ▶ 1:08 Some UTSA students forced to move dorm rooms as school complies with state’s ‘bathroom bill’ How to share your San Antonio Marathon pics & videos to KSAT Connect ▶ 0:29 How to share your San Antonio Marathon pics & videos to KSAT Connect How Black Friday can make the economy seem healthier than it is ▶ 1:18 How Black Friday can make the economy seem healthier than it is Interactive map shows car burglaries at popular San Antonio shopping centers ▶ 0:32 Interactive map shows car burglaries at popular San Antonio shopping centers Experience San Antonio’s newest drive-thru Christmas light display “The Light Park” at Wolff Stadium ▶ 1:04 Experience San Antonio’s newest drive-thru Christmas light display “The Light Park” at Wolff Stadium 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate ▶ 0:41 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas ▶ 1:48 James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim ▶ 1:29 David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim David Elder tries the Tres Leches Strawberry Matcha Latte from La Panaderia ▶ 0:54 David Elder tries the Tres Leches Strawberry Matcha Latte from La Panaderia David Elder tries Snow Island in San Antonio ▶ 2:51 David Elder tries Snow Island in San Antonio Surf & Turf at Sea Island Shrimp House ▶ 0:39 Surf & Turf at Sea Island Shrimp House David Elder tries Mamma Lou's Soul Food Kitchen in Windcrest ▶ 2:58 David Elder tries Mamma Lou's Soul Food Kitchen in Windcrest David Elder tries Tiff's Treats cookie pies ▶ 1:28 David Elder tries Tiff's Treats cookie pies David Elder tries Overtime Burer from Burger Boy ▶ 2:20 David Elder tries Overtime Burer from Burger Boy David Elder tries P. Scary burger from P. Terry's, plus other sandwiches ▶ 2:57 David Elder tries P. Scary burger from P. Terry's, plus other sandwiches Previous photo Next photo