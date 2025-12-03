H-E-B warns customers about online scam that promises gift cards, shopping sprees

TEXAS – H-E-B is alerting customers about a scam circulating online that promises either large gift cards or shopping sprees in exchange for personal information.

In a social media post, the Texas-based grocery company said scammers have made contact by sending links to customers through Facebook messenger.

H-E-B said there are no ongoing giveaways occurring on Facebook. Real giveaways would be promoted on the company’s official social media channels, their website or the My H-E-B app.

“Please double check a domain or social media account to ensure it’s official,” H-E-B said in the post. “If you see a link that looks suspicious on Facebook, please report it within Facebook to help us combat these scammers.”

