Local News

Man, 19, dies at hospital after accidental shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex, SAPD says

Officers were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

No other injuries were reported, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a 19-year-old man later died at a hospital after an accidental shooting on the Northwest Side.

Officers were dispatched just before 2 p.m. Monday to the Tigoni Villas Apartments located in the 1500 block of West Sunshine Drive.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the man and multiple witnesses were in a room playing video games.

At some point, police said that one of the witnesses attempted to hand the 19-year-old a gun.

However, according to the report, the gun went off during the handoff.

When police officers arrived at the scene, SAPD stated that the man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The 19-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

