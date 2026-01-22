San Antonio chefs, restaurants named semifinalists for 2026 James Beard Awards

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio chefs and restaurants were named semifinalists for the prestigious 2026 James Beard Awards.

The James Beard Foundation, which calls itself the “pinnacle of culinary recognition in the U.S.,” announced the semifinalists Wednesday in a news release.

Mixtli, located in Southtown, is among the semifinalists for the Outstanding Hospitality Award presented by Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water. The award honors restaurants that consistently excel in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations.

Anacacho Coffee & Cantina, which debuted on May 9, 2025, is a semifinalist in the “Best New Restaurant” category.

The award recognizes a restaurant that shows “excellence in cuisine, seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come, and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations,” according to the foundation.

Semifinalists from three other San Antonio restaurants are up for the “Best Chef: Texas” category.

The San Antonio semifinalists are:

Emil Oliva, Leche de Tigre

Francisco Estrada and Lizzeth Martinez, Naco Mexican

Sue Kim, The Magpie

Tavel Bristol-Joseph of Nicosi is among the semifinalists for “Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.” The award goes to a candidate who shows “exceptional skills and can be affiliated with any food business and does not need a brick-and-mortar presence,” the release states.

In Seguin, Texas, chefs David Kirkland and Ernest Servantes of Burnt Bean Co. were nominated for the Outstanding Chef category. The award recognizes chefs who set high culinary standards and serve as a “positive example for other food professionals.”

“Recognition of any kind — whether as a semifinalist, nominee, or winner — can lead to significant visibility, new opportunities, and positive economic impact that helps sustain these vital businesses,” the release states.

Restaurant and chef nominees will be announced on Tuesday, March 31, according to the foundation. The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony will be held on Monday, June 15, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

