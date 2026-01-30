SAPD: 2 detained after police deploy tear gas, flash bangs on barricaded armed robbery suspects

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department detained two people barricaded in a vacant apartment after a call for an armed robbery Thursday morning.

Police responded to the robbery around 10:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Pin Oak Drive.

A security worker told authorities that he was robbed at gunpoint by three people while performing a routine check of the complex.

Responding officers identified two people who matched descriptions provided by the victim.

SAPD said the two people ran into a vacant apartment and barricaded themselves. Police said the suspects “tunneled through walls” of the apartment’s drywall as they evaded authorities.

SWAT was called to the scene and deployed tear gas and flash bangs to bring the suspects out of the apartment.

The two people were taken into custody. Police said one of the suspects was “definitely involved” with the robbery but the other person could have “got involved by accident.”

Police said there is “no sign” of the third person who may have been involved.

“We don’t know where he may have been hiding or if he actually kept going,” an SAPD officer at the scene said.

SAPD said the complex is a known location for squatters. It is unclear if the two detained were staying at the apartments.

Police said the gun used in the robbery has not yet been recovered.

