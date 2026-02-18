ME’s office identifies man killed after hit-and-run at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after a hit-and-run at a North Side apartment complex early Tuesday.

Reo James Mitchell, 37, died from blunt force injuries due to an accident, the medical examiner’s office ruled Wednesday.

Officers responded to the apartment complex in the 11000 block of West Avenue, near Blanco Road, around 1:25 a.m.

Mitchell was in the parking lot of the complex when witnesses at a nearby gas station heard yelling before he was hit.

The witnesses told officers that a white truck fled the scene, according to an SAPD preliminary report. The driver of the truck has not yet been found.

Police said Mitchell had been hospitalized in critical condition; however, he was later pronounced dead, police said.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

