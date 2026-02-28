Concern growing among San Antonians for cat with jar stuck on its head

SAN ANTONIO – Concern has been growing across San Antonio and beyond for a cat, seen in a photo, with a jar stuck on its head.

According to San Antonio’s Animal Care Services, the cat was last seen earlier this week, darting under a shed behind an East Side home, not far from E. Houston and N. Grimes streets.

Someone managed to snap a photo of the animal, which is gray in color, with what appears to be either a glass or plastic jar on its head.

The photo was then circulated on social media, eventually coming to the attention of ACS.

“There are a lot of people that are worried about this cat. We are too,” said Lisa Norwood, public relations and outreach manager for ACS. “We’ve looked at the pictures. We’ve reviewed them. We’re pretty sure that this is an actual situation.”

Norwood said the agency is taking the strange story seriously and has sent out officers to do spot checks of the area.

“There is a trap that is out. We don’t reveal the location of where the trap is. But we do place traps on private property,” she said.

The trap, which Norwood said would humanely contain the animal, was placed with the permission of the property owner who agreed to monitor it and notify ACS in the event that the cat is caught.

She said food is usually placed inside the traps to lure the animal. However, in this case, it’s unclear if the cat would smell the food due to the jar on its head.

Kenneth Bornes, who frequents a corner down the street from the last sighting location, said he had been hearing about the cat’s predicament all day Friday.

He said someone showed him a photo of it, which he found jarring.

“I was, like, ‘Whoa!’ You know, I would’ve noticed that,” Bornes said. “I don’t know how it got on his head. But I know this much — he needs to be found. He can’t eat that way.”

While it’s possible the cat may have freed itself from the container by now, Norwood is hoping people will continue to keep their heads on a swivel.

“We need the community to keep looking, keep calling. They don’t have to necessarily engage with the cat,” she said.

Instead, Norwood recommends that anyone who spots the cat take a picture of it and make a note of its location.

Reports can be made directly to Animal Care Services at (210) 207-6000, or by calling 311.

