2 hospitalized after hit-and-run crash south of downtown San Antonio, SAPD says Two men, ages 24 and 22, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Probandt Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Two men were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash south of downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Probandt Street.
Police said the men were in the northbound lanes of Probandt Street attempting to jump-start an inoperable vehicle.
While they were outside, SAPD said an unknown dark-colored Jeep struck the vehicle and then struck both men, sending them into the middle of the roadway.
The driver did not stop to render aid and fled the scene, police said.
Both men, ages 24 and 22, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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