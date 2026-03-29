2 hospitalized after hit-and-run crash south of downtown San Antonio, SAPD says

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Probandt Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash south of downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Probandt Street.

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Police said the men were in the northbound lanes of Probandt Street attempting to jump-start an inoperable vehicle.

While they were outside, SAPD said an unknown dark-colored Jeep struck the vehicle and then struck both men, sending them into the middle of the roadway.

The driver did not stop to render aid and fled the scene, police said.

Both men, ages 24 and 22, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

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