🎆 Things to do in July: Firework celebrations, AC/DC, 'Mean Girls: The Musical'

If you’re wondering what you can plan for throughout July, you’ve come to the right place.

San Antonio is sizzling this summer with a packed lineup of events worth checking out.

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Several places across the city will host Fourth of July events honoring America’s 250th birthday, including Stars & Stripes on Houston Street and San Antonio’s official Fourth of July Celebration. A full list of firework celebrations is available on our website.

Music fans can also catch Ye, Grupo Frontera and AC/DC performing in San Antonio this month, while organizations in San Antonio are gearing up for back-to-school bashes, offering free school supplies and more.

Here is a look at what’s happening across the Alamo City in July:

July 1-5 events

FOURTH OF JULY ARTISAN SHOW: Friends and families can stroll and shop from more than 40 handmade artisan booths along the River Walk from July 3 to July 6. More details can be found Friends and families can stroll and shop from more than 40 handmade artisan booths along the River Walk from July 3 to July 6. More details can be found here

FIREWORK CELEBRATIONS: Several places in and around San Antonio have planned Fourth of July parades, live music and fireworks for this year’s holiday. Several places in and around San Antonio have planned Fourth of July parades, live music and fireworks for this year’s holiday. Click here to read a list of places you can check out firework displays.

SUMMER NIGHT CITY: Music lovers can catch The 501s and Mockingbird Express for free from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 3 at 321 W. Commerce St. For more information, click Music lovers can catch The 501s and Mockingbird Express for free from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 3 at 321 W. Commerce St. For more information, click here

TREAT TROT SAN ANTONIO: The races are scheduled to start at 7 a.m. on July 4 at Pearsall Park. Runners who would like to register can do so here.

YE: Hip-hop artist and fashion designer Hip-hop artist and fashion designer Ye , formerly known as Kanye West, is expected to perform on July 4 at the Alamodome. Several Bexar County leaders denounced previous antisemitic comments made by Ye ahead of the planned concert.

July 6-12 events

KLRN BACK TO SCHOOL BASH: The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 11 at the San Antonio Food Bank, offering free school supplies, community resources, games and activities for families. Click The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 11 at the San Antonio Food Bank, offering free school supplies, community resources, games and activities for families. Click here for more details.

SUPER FUN SATURDAY: Hemisfair will host its monthly Super Fun Saturday with a ‘Pirate Play’ theme from 8-10 a.m. July 11.

July 13-19 events

BALCONES HEIGHTS JAZZ FESTIVAL: The 33rd annual festival will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on July 17 at the Amphitheater Lawn at the Wonderland of the Americas. The free outdoor seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. More detail on the performance highlights can be found The 33rd annual festival will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on July 17 at the Amphitheater Lawn at the Wonderland of the Americas. The free outdoor seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. More detail on the performance highlights can be found here

CARIN LEON: The singer will perform his “De Sonora Para El Mundo” tour at 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click The singer will perform his “De Sonora Para El Mundo” tour at 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click here

CHILDREN’S ENTREPRENEUR NIGHT MARKET: Pearl will host a children’s entrepreneur night market from 5 p.m.. to 8 p.m. on July 15. The market will feature young entrepreneurs who will create, price and sell their products. Click Pearl will host a children’s entrepreneur night market from 5 p.m.. to 8 p.m. on July 15. The market will feature young entrepreneurs who will create, price and sell their products. Click here for more details.

GRUPO FRONTERA: The band will perform their “Triste Pero Bien C’Bron” tour at 8 p.m. on July 19 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets for the show can be found The band will perform their “Triste Pero Bien C’Bron” tour at 8 p.m. on July 19 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets for the show can be found here

July 20-26 events

AC/DC: The rock band will perform their “Power Up” tour at 7 p.m. on July 24 at the Alamodome. Tickets can be purchased The rock band will perform their “Power Up” tour at 7 p.m. on July 24 at the Alamodome. Tickets can be purchased here

FOURTH FRIDAY: will host the free, family-friendly monthly event featuring Texas Double Shot at 7:30 p.m. on July 24. The Rock at La Cantera will host the free, family-friendly monthly event featuring Texas Double Shot at 7:30 p.m. on July 24.

HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCKS LIVE GLOW-N-FIRE: Three shows will take place July 25-26 at the Frost Bank Center. This year’s event introduces an all-new truck to the tour, Rhinomite, a rhino-themed monster truck. Click Three shows will take place July 25-26 at the Frost Bank Center. This year’s event introduces an all-new truck to the tour, Rhinomite, a rhino-themed monster truck. Click here for more details.

July 27-31 events

BACK TO SCHOOL BACKPACK/SUPPLY GIVEAWAY: Pica Pica Plaza will host its annual “Back 2 School” giveaway from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 29. Children must be present to receive a free backpack and must have a wristband. The wristbands will be given out at 9:30 a.m. The event is on a first-come, first-served basis. A health and community resources event will also take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More details can be found Pica Pica Plaza will host its annual “Back 2 School” giveaway from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 29. Children must be present to receive a free backpack and must have a wristband. The wristbands will be given out at 9:30 a.m. The event is on a first-come, first-served basis. A health and community resources event will also take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More details can be found here

LIONEL RICHIE AND EARTH, WIND & FIRE: The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on July 28 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on July 28 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available here

Recurring events:

BLOCKBUSTERS & BITES: The Rock at La Cantera will host free outdoor movie screenings of “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” on July 3 and “Shark Tale” on July 25. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with movies starting at 7 p.m. More details can be found The Rock at La Cantera will host free outdoor movie screenings of “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” on July 3 and “Shark Tale” on July 25. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with movies starting at 7 p.m. More details can be found here

CINEFESTIVAL SAN ANTONIO: The 47th CineFestival, the nation’s longest-running Latino film festival, is set for July 9-12 at the Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry St. To purchase tickets and to view the full schedule of films, click The 47th CineFestival, the nation’s longest-running Latino film festival, is set for July 9-12 at the Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry St. To purchase tickets and to view the full schedule of films, click here

CINEMA & SIPS: The Rock at La Cantera will host several outdoor movie screenings throughout July. The movie lineup includes “Bridesmaids” on July 9, “The Dark Knight” on July 16, “Nacho Libre” on July 23 and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” on July 30. Click The Rock at La Cantera will host several outdoor movie screenings throughout July. The movie lineup includes “Bridesmaids” on July 9, “The Dark Knight” on July 16, “Nacho Libre” on July 23 and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” on July 30. Click here for more details.

DINOSAURS IN MOTION: The DoSeum’s newest exhibit is open now through Sept. 7, featuring 14 life-sized dinosaur sculptures made entirely from recycled metal. For more details, click The DoSeum’s newest exhibit is open now through Sept. 7, featuring 14 life-sized dinosaur sculptures made entirely from recycled metal. For more details, click here

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will host its market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 18. Guests can shop and explore handmade crafts, sourced foods and more.

FARMERS MARKET: Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click here for more information.

FIESTA NOCHE DEL RIO: The annual event returns to the Arneson River Theatre at La Villita, featuring folklórico, live music and more. Performances are scheduled every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. now through Aug. 1. For tickets and more details, click The annual event returns to the Arneson River Theatre at La Villita, featuring folklórico, live music and more. Performances are scheduled every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. now through Aug. 1. For tickets and more details, click here

FREE AND DISCOUNTED MOVIES AT THEATERS: Several San Antonio theaters are offering free and discounted movie tickets this summer, giving families an affordable way to beat the heat. To view a list of theaters offering deals, click Several San Antonio theaters are offering free and discounted movie tickets this summer, giving families an affordable way to beat the heat. To view a list of theaters offering deals, click here

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Bexar County Parks and Recreation will host a free outdoor screening of “How to Train Your Dragon” at 8:35 p.m. at Comanche Park. The series will continue July 24 with a screening of “Bad Guys 2″ at Mission County Park.

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: Bexar County residents can get a discounted entry to the San Antonio Zoo on July 15 and July 22 as part of Bexar County residents can get a discounted entry to the San Antonio Zoo on July 15 and July 22 as part of Locals Day

MAKERS MARKET: Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found here

MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL: The musical features rising South Texas performers with comedy, choreography and more, with performances scheduled from July 17-19 at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets are available The musical features rising South Texas performers with comedy, choreography and more, with performances scheduled from July 17-19 at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets are available here

MOVIES BY MOONLIGHT: Hemisfair will host free movie screenings throughout July. The series starts with " Hemisfair will host free movie screenings throughout July. The series starts with " White House Down " on July 7 and continues with " Forrest Gump " on July 14, " Night at the Museum " on July 21 and " Apollo 13 " on July 28. All screenings will take place at 7 p.m.

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will showcase a free movie screening of “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure″ on July 16. The film series will continue with “Tron: Ares” on July 18.

SUMMER SETLIST AT HEMISFAIR: The free Thursday evening series will take place at Civic Park featuring live music, local makers and rotating food and drink options. The series continues July 9, 16 and 23, with events from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. More details can be found The free Thursday evening series will take place at Civic Park featuring live music, local makers and rotating food and drink options. The series continues July 9, 16 and 23, with events from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. More details can be found here

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

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