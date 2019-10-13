Loved ones remember fallen law enforcement officers 20 years after 'Atascosa Ambush'

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - Twenty years after a deadly attack on law enforcement officers in Atascosa County, the community came together to remember the men who lost their lives.

Deputies Mark Stephenson and Thomas Monse, along with DPS Trooper Terry Miller, were shot and killed by Jeremiah Engleton on October 12th, 1999.

Authorities said Engleton made a bogus 911 call to lure officers to his home. The shooting became known as the "Atascosa Ambush."

Residents met Saturday afternoon for a memorial service in front of the Atascosa Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff David Soward says he's still saddened by the loss of all three men, but their sacrifice to serve and protect has made them heroes in the eyes of many in the community.

Monse's wife, Mary-Alice, agreed and added that she is happy to see people rallying together to support law enforcement and honor the lives of the fallen officers.

She hopes that the new generation of deputies and officers know that they are a part of a family who loves and supports their calling.

