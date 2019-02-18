Man fatally shot outside home on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead following a shooting outside a home on the city's East Side overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Leonidas Drive, which is not far from Martin Luther King Drive and South W. W. White Road.

According to police, two men had gone to the home to talk to someone following an apparent drug deal. That's when, police say, someone inside the house met with them just before taking a gun away from them.

One of the men was then shot in both the face and chest, police said. The other man ran from the scene.

At this time, the name and age of the man shot and killed are not currently known.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

#Breaking news on #SanAntonio East side, police say shooting ended with a suspect getting shot and killed, second suspect ran and is still missing. pic.twitter.com/hcxmHzzfMz — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) February 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.