Man repeatedly sexually assaulted 2 kids, made them watch pornography, affidavit says

KIRBY, Texas - A 33-year-old man is facing two charges of indecency with a child by contact after two girls, both under 12 years old, told authorities he sexually assaulted them "for some time" and made them watch pornography.

Kirby Police took Jessie Jermaine Pearson into custody on Thursday after investigators said he admitted to being inappropriate with two children, ages 8 and 11.

Late last year, the two girls told school officials they were assaulted by Pearson.

Authorities called Pearson in for an interview on Thursday and, according to an affidavit, he admitted to sexually assaulting the 11-year-old girl and inappropriately touching both of the girls.

An affidavit said Pearson initially stated that the girls were inappropriate with him, but eventually admitted to the abuse.

He is charged with two second-degree felony counts of indecency with a child by contact.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.