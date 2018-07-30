Man stabbed in stomach inside NW Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed inside a home on the city's Northwest Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 9800 block of Kelton Drive, which is located not far from Tezel Road.

According to police, the man was stabbed in the stomach during the altercation. Police said a woman was detained following the incident.

At this time it is unclear what led to the stabbing. The victim was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His name, age, and condition are not currently known.

Police said charges may be pending.

