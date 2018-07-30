Medical examiner identifies missing man found dead in Calaveras Lake

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the man found dead by family members in Calaveras Lake early Saturday morning.

Patrick Bomba's death has been ruled an accident.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Bomba went fishing with his dog on Wednesday but the dog returned home alone that night. Bomba's family started a search for him.

He was officially reported missing on Friday, and the Texas State Game Warden deployed its boat to help aid in the search.

But it wasn't until family members returned to the location around 8 a.m. Saturday when they found him near the banks of Calaveras Lake where he would normally go fishing.

BCSO officials said there is no indication of foul play.

