Lowe’s hosting trick-or-treat events with free pumpkin, candy for kids

Lowe’s is launching a drive-through curbside trick-or-treating event at all stores nationwide on two select days in October.

From 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 29, families can trick-or-treat and receive free candy and a small pumpkin.

Reservations are required to participate, and signups will open on Oct. 10. Click here to reserve a spot.

Space will be limited for reservations at each location so Lowe’s officials encourage consumers to register early.

“We know that customers still want to celebrate Halloween, even if the holiday may look different for us this year. While the pandemic has changed many elements of everyday life, the tradition of trick-or-treating doesn’t have to be one of them,” said Lowe’s executive vice president of stores Joe McFarland.

There are also free DIY workshops for kids. These in-store events vary by location and are “designed to inspire the next generation of builders while growing their confidence and DIY skillset.”

Costumes are encouraged but not required to attend the curbside trick-or-treat events.

