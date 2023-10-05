Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in San Antonio; jackpot up to $1.4 billion

The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs, but someone who bought a ticket at a San Antonio H-E-B just became a millionaire.

The Texas Lottery website states that a winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the H-E-B at 9255 Grissom Road, not far from Culebra Road on the Northwest Side.

That person’s ticket matched all five numbers drawn — 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 — but it did not match the Powerball of 1.

That person chose the Power Play option, bringing their winnings to $2 million.

Two other stores in Texas — the S&Z Food Store at 10990 W. Interstate 20 in Forney and the Quik Sak at 3617 Shawnee Trail in Lake Worth — sold winning $1 million tickets. They did not choose the Power Play option.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion after no players matched all six numbers on Wednesday night.

The estimated cash value is $643.7 million.

Players will next have a shot at the Powerball jackpot Saturday night in hopes of ending an 11-week stretch without a big winner. No matter how large the prize grows the odds stay the same — and they’re terrible.

It’s those odds of 1 in 292.2 million that make the jackpot so hard to win and that result in such giant prizes for the lucky player or players who manage to pick the game’s six winning numbers. The latest Powerball jackpot is the world’s seventh-largest lottery prize. The last time someone won the top prize was July 19.

