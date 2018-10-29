No charges expected for 2 drivers involved in fatal Loop 410 crash

SAN ANTONIO - Two drivers who were involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on the Northeast Side of town Monday morning are not expected to face any charges, police said.

Both drivers stopped and shared their information after the crash shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Loop 410 just west of Harry Wurzbach, police said.

Police said the woman who was killed stepped out into fast-moving traffic on the highway.

"(She was) crossing on foot across the highway and was struck by two vehicles," said Sgt. Walter Smith, of the San Antonio Police Department. "We're really not sure why or what was occurring, why she was crossing the highway."

Smith said the woman had made it across all the eastbound lanes safely and was hit after entering the westbound side of the highway.

As a result, police shut down a lengthy stretch of the westbound highway for several hours while they conducted the investigation and cleaned up debris, which caused a major traffic backup right in the middle of the morning commute.

Mary Helen Alvarez was among hundreds of drivers who were getting nowhere fast.

"It was backed up. No one was moving," she said adding she left my home at 6:20 a.m. "I left late."

During the two hours Alvarez spent in the traffic jam, she said she went from running a little behind to being way off schedule.

But she couldn't help but think about the woman who lost her life.

Police estimated the victim is in her 60s, although they said she was not carrying any identification when she died.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify her.

