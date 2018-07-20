News

Park rangers at Enchanted Rock report surface temperature at 133 degrees

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist

Enchanted Rock (Photo Courtesy: tpwd.texas.gov)

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - As the temperatures soared this week, so have surface temperatures at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area in Fredericksburg.

The park on Thursday tweeted that park rangers reported the surface temperature was 133 degrees.

Not only could that be a problem, but also park rangers have been conducting more heat-related rescues than usual this summer.

As the temperatures continue to rise this weekend, those surface temperatures could also rise. Park Rangers even warning people that Enchanted Rock will be extremely dangerous any time other than first thing in the morning, or late in the evening, and for possible visitors to plan trips during cooler hours and months. 

Park officials tweeted safety tips if you plan to visit in the coming days. You can prevent heat-related illness on the trail by: having plenty of hydration, dressing smart, eating healthy salty snacks, planning ahead and hiking with a friend.

 

