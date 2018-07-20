Park rangers at Enchanted Rock report surface temperature at 133 degrees

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - As the temperatures soared this week, so have surface temperatures at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area in Fredericksburg.

The park on Thursday tweeted that park rangers reported the surface temperature was 133 degrees.

One of our park rangers just checked the surface temperature of Enchanted Rock, it was 133 degrees! 😳 @TPWDnews — Enchanted Rock SNA (@GoEnchantedRock) July 19, 2018

Not only could that be a problem, but also park rangers have been conducting more heat-related rescues than usual this summer.

Make sure you know how to recognize signs of overheating...and how to avoid them.

Stay safe in the #TexasHeat, y’all! pic.twitter.com/3KnKgslRdJ — Enchanted Rock SNA (@GoEnchantedRock) July 19, 2018

As the temperatures continue to rise this weekend, those surface temperatures could also rise. Park Rangers even warning people that Enchanted Rock will be extremely dangerous any time other than first thing in the morning, or late in the evening, and for possible visitors to plan trips during cooler hours and months.

Park officials tweeted safety tips if you plan to visit in the coming days. You can prevent heat-related illness on the trail by: having plenty of hydration, dressing smart, eating healthy salty snacks, planning ahead and hiking with a friend.

The forecast is showing about two straight weeks of 100+ degree weather in the hill country. This means Enchanted Rock will be extremely dangerous any time other than first thing in the morning, or late in the evening. Please plan your visit during cooler hours or cooler months. — Enchanted Rock SNA (@GoEnchantedRock) July 17, 2018

