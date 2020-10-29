WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden holds drive-in campaign event in Florida on Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is in Florida on Thursday for two campaign stops.

His 12:30 p.m. rally in Coconut Creek will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Later Thursday, Biden will appear in Tampa, the same city where President Donald Trump is expected to speak hours prior. Click here to see a livestream of Trump’s rally.

They’re visiting the western end of the state’s Interstate 4 corridor, an area known for rapid residential growth, sprawling suburbs and its status as an ever-changing, hard-fought battleground during presidential elections.

