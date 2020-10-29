WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds Make America Great Again campaign rally in Tampa on Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. – President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are chasing votes Thursday in Florida, a state all but essential to the Republican’s pathway to another term, as both nominees turn their focus to encouraging voters to turn out in person on Election Day.

Trump will speak at a Tampa rally at 12:35 p.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Trump and Biden will appear in Tampa hours apart on Thursday. Click here to view a livestream of Biden’s rally.

They’re visiting the western end of the state’s Interstate 4 corridor, an area known for rapid residential growth, sprawling suburbs and its status as an ever-changing, hard-fought battleground during presidential elections.

The president will also hold a rally in Fayetteville, N.C. Thursday evening.

More than 73 million Americans have already voted, absentee or by mail, and Trump and Biden are trying to energize the millions more who will vote on Tuesday. While the Election Day vote traditionally favors Republicans and early votes tend toward Democrats, the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 227,000 people in the United States, has injected new uncertainty.

