Reward offered for tips in Family Dollar store robbery that left employee injured

Robbery happened Oct. 5

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man who committed an aggravated robbery of a Family Dollar store.

The robbery happened Oct. 5 at the Family Dollar at 1802 S. Zarzamora St. 

Police say the robber grabbed several items and ran out of the store. An employee followed him and the two got into a struggle during which the employee was cut on his hand.

The robber got away.

If you have information about the robbery call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

