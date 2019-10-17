SAFD releases visitation information for fallen firefighter Greg Garza

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department released the memorial information for fallen firefighter Greg Garza, who was killed Tuesday in a tragic accident while responding to a fire call near downtown.

SAFD said there will be a visitation and prayer vigil at Porter Loring Mortuary at 1101 McCullough Ave.

The visitation period for members of the SAFD will be from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. The visitation period for other first responders and the public will follow from 5-6:30 p.m. A prayer vigil will be held at 7 p.m.

The details for the procession Oct. 24 and the SAFD Honor Walk through downtown have not yet been released.

The funeral service will be held at noon at Community Bible Church. It will not be open to the public, nor will the private interment that follows.

SAFD is expected to release more details on Monday.

