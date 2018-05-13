SAPD: ‘Heavily intoxicated' man who was ‘combative' dies in police custody

SAN ANTONIO - A man who San Antonio police said was "violent" and "belligerent" with officers later died while in police custody.

SAPD spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Ramos said officers were responding to a report Saturday night for disturbance and found the man who police said was heavily intoxicated.

According to a preliminary report, the disturbance call was made from a home in the 100 block of Rosemont Drive on the city’s North Side just before 10 p.m.

Ramos said the homeowners, who were having a house party, told the officers they wanted the man removed from their property.

When officers found the man, he became violent toward the officers, forcing them to go "hands on" to detain the man, Ramos said.

During their attempt, Ramos said the man began to be "combative" and that’s when officers deployed their Taser guns to subdue him and place him under arrest.

According to the report, the man refused to leave the homeowners' property following a commotion with them.

The report states that the man continued to be combative with officers and Emergency Medical Services personnel despite being handcuffed.

"The officers attempted to put him in the back of the patrol car, at which point he continued to be combative. When (the officers) had him outside the patrol car, they observed him become lethargic and contacted EMS," Ramos said.

The man was later pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

Officials said the case will be investigated by the member of the shooting team that investigates all deaths involving SAPD officers.

The results will be sent to the district attorney’s office for an independent investigation, and Internal Affairs will also conduct an investigation for any administrative issues.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

