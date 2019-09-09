SAPD officer wounded in shootout with robbery suspects

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer was wounded while engaging in gunfire with a robbery suspect on the city's South Side overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

Officers were called just after midnight to the 200 block of West Mayfield not far from Kendalia Avenue after receiving reports of a robbery.

According to police, when officers arrived, one of the suspects started shooting at the officers, hitting one of them in the foot.

Police said the second officer returned fire, but the suspects fled.

The suspects managed to get away, police said. Authorities say they are now actively searching for them. A description was not released.

Police said the wounded officer was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment.

