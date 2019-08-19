Your Questions Answered: TX schools starting earlier

SAN ANTONIO - A viewer contacted KSAT recently as part of our San Antonio Questions project and wanted to know why schools are starting early.
The question referred to a state law passed several years ago that limited how early schools could resume the academic year.
The short answer: Districts of Innovation
A District of Innovation, as defined by Texas House Bill 1842, is a special designation that exempts school districts from certain sections of the Texas Education Code.
The exemption acts as a sort of loophole and allows school districts to use their innovation status to start school earlier than the state law allows.
Texas law says schools aren't allowed to start until the fourth Monday in August, which is Aug. 26 this year.
According to the Texas Education Agency website, the District of Innovation designation cannot exceed five years.
Some of the local school districts with the District of Innovation designation include:
- Edgewood ISD
- South San Antonio ISD
- Southwest ISD
- Alamo Heights ISD
- Judon ISD
- Boerne ISD
- San Antonio ISD
- North East ISD
- East Central ISD
- Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD
For a full list of District of Innovation districts, click here.
