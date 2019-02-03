School board urges trustee to resign after felony plea deal

SCHERTZ, Texas - Guilty by his own confession, Gary Inmon remains an elected official for now by his own choice.

The members of the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously, with Inmon abstaining, in a special meeting Saturday to censure Inmon for the second time following his guilty plea to two felony charges earlier in the week.

Though the resolution states “the Board desires Gary Inmon's immediate resignation," it does not remove him from his position.

"I wish there was more we could do," Trustee David Pevoto said during discussion of the censure resolution. "We're limited by statute, by law. Sorry about that."

READ THE RESOLUTION HERE

Inmon, a longtime trustee on the board, pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors on Wednesday to misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property and aggravated perjury charges related to his handling of a deceased woman's estate that was valued at more than $130,000. He was previously censured by the board in June 2018 when he was first indicted on those charges.

But even with the guilty pleas, board members say they cannot remove Inmon.

"This censure is the only option available to the board to reprimand Mr. Inmon and to make clear for the record that the board does not condone his actions, nor support his continued service on the board," the censure resolution states.

Board President Robert Westbrook said that to his understanding, Inmon's sentence through his plea deal, a form of probation called deferred adjudication, does not preclude him from keeping his public office.

"Essentially he has to be convicted of a felony by a jury," Westbrook explained following the meeting. "Deferred adjudication in my - it's my understanding is not a conviction of a felony."

However, he and other trustees urged Inmon to resign his position.

"It is up to Mr. Inmon to do what is right by our students, our teachers and our community by stepping down," said Trustee Letticia Sever.

Inmon made no comment during the meeting, and when asked afterward why he didn't resign, given the pressure by the other board members, told KSAT "I'll give it some thought, and I will follow up with the school board. OK?"

Only a handful of members of the public showed up to the weekend meeting.

Ted Duigon, who said he was a friend and longtime acquaintance of Inmon, said prior to the vote, "If his heart is in remaining on the school board, then the board should seriously consider allowing that."

There were several others, though, who wanted Inmon gone.

"Out of respect for the community and being just a man, I think that he should have just went ahead and resigned," said parent Terry Thomas.

"I guess the long and short of it... is that if he had any honor and integrity, he would resign," said Michael Dahle. "But given how he's conducted his private life over the last couple years, it's obvious that he doesn't, and that's why we are here today."

Though he said little on Saturday, KSAT reached Inmon on Wednesday by text message following his plea deal.

"My actions were solely personal in nature and were not related to SCUC-ISD or the Board of Trustees," Inmon wrote back.

In the meantime, Inmon remains a board member, to the other trustees' frustration

"We're going to do what we can to... the extent that we can legally do, but it's not a positive look for the district for Gary Inmon to continue serving," Westbrook said.

Continuing coverage on KSAT.com...

SCUCISD board member arrested on domestic violence charges

SCUCISD board member addresses recent arrest at board meeting

SCUCISD board member arrested, posts bond on felony charges

SCUCISD board censures Gary Inmon following arrest, felony indictments

SCUCISD board member indicted on felony theft charges

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.