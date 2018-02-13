Selma police arrest man accused of impregnating 13-year-old girl

SELMA, Texas - Police in Selma have arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly impregnated a 13-year-old girl.

James Furlow was taken into custody on Monday.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the victim's mother noticed that her daughter was gaining weight and confronted her before she admitted that she was pregnant.

RELATED: Affidavit: Man arrested after tormenting ex, shooting at vehicle on highway

RELATED: Second arrest made in hot car death of 2 little girls in Kerr County

The affidavit said the girl confessed to her mother that she had been having sex with a man she met online last summer but that she only knew him by his first name.

Police were able to figure out who he was due to a past run-in they had with him.

The affidavit said the girl remembered an occasion last August when he came to her home. Officers had stopped Furlow in relation to some suspicious activity in the neighborhood, the affidavit said.

Police were able to pull the information from their records and obtain his last name, which led to his arrest.

Furlow is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.