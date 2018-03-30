Shooting victim in East Bexar County identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical examiner's office has identified a man shot and killed in East Bexar County early Thursday morning.

Laval Thomas, 47, was shot in the head around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 87 and inside Loop 1604.

Authorities said they believe Thomas and another person got involved in an argument and that's when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

Thomas was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

