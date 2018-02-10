Tax assessor: Checks mailed after Oct. 1 may have been fraudulently duplicated

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti is asking those who mailed a check to his office after Oct. 1 to keep an eye on their bank statements after it was discovered that checks sent to his office had been fraudulently duplicated.

Uresti said that until yesterday, his office was aware of seven checks over the last two months that had been compromised. Now, he said, it appears there are more compromised checks.

The fraudulent activity is occurring across the nation, Uresti said.

Uresti asked federal and local law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter and said he is confident that the checks mailed to his office were not fraudulently duplicated by anyone in his office. Instead, Uresti said, the fraudulent activity may be occurring through the mail handling process, a third-party check-handling vendor or some other process.

"I feel it is important, however, to notify the public to be aware that if they mailed a check to our office after Oct. 1, 2017, there is a small possibility the check may have been fraudulently duplicated by someone outside of our office,” Uresti said.

Uresti said his office has contacted its third-party processor, the U.S. Secret Service, the district attorney’s office and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office which will be working through the South Texas Fraud Task Force.

Those who suspect they have been a victim of fraudulent activity as a result of mailing a check to Uresti's office should call 210-335-6578.

