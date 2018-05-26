Texas AG investigating SAPD for releasing 12 immigrants in December human-trafficking incident

SAN ANTONIO - After months of asking for an investigation into the human-trafficking incident in December in which San Antonio Police Chief William McManus released 12 undocumented immigrants, the president of the San Antonio Police Officers Association, or SAPOA, received a letter from the Texas Attorney General’s Office stating that the investigation is ongoing.

In January, SAPOA President Mike Helle asked that McManus be placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation on a state or federal level.

Helle said McManus’ decision was made without proper investigation and was a possible violation of the state’s sanctuary cities ban.

In the letter, Helle was told that the investigation will be followed through to an appropriate conclusion. The letter also stated that the city has been cooperative with the AG’s office.

