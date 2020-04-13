Gov. Greg Abbott to announce ‘small business initiative’ at 11:30 a.m. news conference

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday is expected to announce an initiative aimed at helping small businesses in Texas as they grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

KSAT.com will livestream the news conference in this article. The stream is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the State Capitol, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream currently available, check back at a later time.

Details of the initiative have yet to be released but Abbott will be joined by Janie Barrera, president and CEO of LiftFund, and John Waldron, president and COO of Goldman Sachs via Zoom.

Gov. Abbott extends disaster declaration for COVID-19 in Texas

The coronavirus crisis has ravaged small businesses as social distancing efforts have forced the closure of restaurant dining rooms, retail stores and other shops. According to the Texas Tribune, more Texans applied for unemployment in the last four weeks than in all of 2019.

Abbott on Sunday extended the disaster declaration in effect for all Texas counties as the coronavirus continues to spread across the state and the nation.

As of Sunday, the death toll in Texas from COVID-19 has passed 270 as nearly 1,000 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a previous report.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Sunday there are 772 positive cases and 30 deaths in Bexar County.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: