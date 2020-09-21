View live beach cams as Tropical Storm Beta approaches Texas coast

SAN ANTONIO – A slow-moving Tropical Storm Beta is approaching Texas, causing fierce wind and waves as it prepares for landfall late Monday.

Cameras situated at landmarks along the Texas coast show the system, which is not expected to gain hurricane strength, reaching beaches after it was stationary for most of the weekend.

It is expected to make landfall sometime Monday afternoon or evening near Port Lavaca. It is forecast to move slowly inland, resulting in prolonged periods of heavy rain.

To brace for potential flooding or damaging winds, Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 29 counties, including Bexar.

You can keep an eye on the Texas coast with the following beach cams:

Corpus Christi:

Click here for the Whitecap Beach Access webcam

Click here for the North Padre Sea Wall webcam

Galveston:

Click here for the Stewart Beach webcam

Click here for the East Beach webcam

Click here for the 61st Street Fishing Pier webcam

Click here for the Marina Bar and Grill webcam

Click here for the Casa Del Mar webcam

Port Aransas:

Click here for the SeaGull Condos webcam

Click here for the Bay Tree Condos webcam

Click here for The Mayan Princess webcam

Port Lavaca:

Click here for a timelapse video from Nautical Landings Marina

Rockport

Click here for a timelapse video from the Texas Maritime Museum

South Padre Island:

Click here for the La Quinta Inn and Suites webcam

Click here for the Pirate’s Island Fishing Pier webcam

Stay Informed

To follow along with the busiest Atlantic hurricane season on record, bookmark our hurricane page or download the KSAT Hurricane Tracker App. You can also find your local forecast anytime - including potential impacts from Tropical Depression Twenty-Two - on the KSAT Weather page.

