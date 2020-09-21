Portion of fishing pier in Galveston completely detaches as Tropical Storm Beta approaches Texas

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of the 61st Pier in Galveston completely detached and floated away Sunday night due to rising water from Tropical Storm Beta.

The National Weather Service shared a video of the pier late Sunday, saying the conditions would “only continue to deteriorate through the night.”

Saltwater-Recon originally captured the video on a webcam, according to NWS-Houston.

Here is a video of the end of the 61st Pier breaking off and floating away shortly after 10pm tonight.



Conditions will only continue to deteriorate through the night. #HOUwx #GLSwx #Beta #txwx

(webcam from @SaltwaterRecon) pic.twitter.com/x2cUUkssxj — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 21, 2020

The 61st Pier is located along Galveston’s main strip, Seawall Boulevard, and is about three miles away from Pleasure Pier.

Beta, located in the western Gulf, continues to inch closer to the Texas coast as of Monday.

The latest forecast track indicates it will make landfall sometime Monday afternoon near Port Lavaca. It could continue to move slowly inland, resulting in long periods of rain for some areas.

Localized flash flooding is expected well east of Interstate 35.

Beta is not expected to gain hurricane strength, and estimated rainfall totals have decreased. Up to 15 inches of rain could fall in some areas.

Gov. Greg Abbott has urged Texans to remain vigilant, heed to the advice of local officials and take necessary precautions.

Stay Informed

To follow along with the busiest Atlantic hurricane season on record, bookmark our hurricane page or download the KSAT Hurricane Tracker App. You can also find your local forecast anytime - including potential impacts from Tropical Depression Twenty-Two - on the KSAT Weather page.

The latest on Tropical Storm Beta: