Gov. Greg Abbott asks Texans to remain vigilant ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

Texans find themselves bracing for more severe weather this week as Tropical Storm Beta is expected to make landfall on Monday.

The latest forecast of Tropical Storm Beta shows the storm making landfall in the afternoon near Port Lavaca. While San Antonio is expected to only see about an inch of rain, Cuero and Hallettsville can see up to seven inches. The most significant impact is expected to occur along the Gulf Coast.

“As Tropical Storm Beta approaches, I call on all Texans in the Gulf Coast region to heed the advice of local officials and take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones out of harm’s way,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “The State of Texas is prepared to support communities in the path of the storm, where substantial amounts of rainfall and flash flooding are a significant threat. We will continue to closely monitor the storm and work collaboratively with officials to ensure our fellow Texans are safe.”

The Texas Division Of Emergency Management and the State Operations Center, which has been activated to Level II, continue to monitor weather conditions and prepare to respond when needed.

Flash flooding is expected to occur while the storm travels through the state.

