SAN ANTONIO – It’s hot outside — like brutal, record-breaking, scorchingly hot.

To help Texans (and visitors) stay cool, Yelp compiled a list of the best places to beat the heat around the state.

The list features 25 places to cool off, including several in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

To determine which places made the all-time list of best places to “beat the heat” in Texas, Yelp identified businesses in the Active Life category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords as of July 6, according to a statement from a Yelp spokesperson.

San Antonio spots that made the list include Morgan’s Wonderland, Pearsall Park and Yanaguana Garden.

Ad

Morgan's Wonderland (Yelp)

Guadalupe River State Park in Spring Branch and Landa Park, Rockin’ R River Rides and Texas Tubes in New Braunfels also made the list.

Here are the top 25 places to beat the heat in Texas, according to Yelp:

Deep Eddy Pool (Yelp)

Inks Lake State Park (Yelp)