SAN ANTONIO – It’s hot outside — like brutal, record-breaking, scorchingly hot.
To help Texans (and visitors) stay cool, Yelp compiled a list of the best places to beat the heat around the state.
The list features 25 places to cool off, including several in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.
To determine which places made the all-time list of best places to “beat the heat” in Texas, Yelp identified businesses in the Active Life category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords as of July 6, according to a statement from a Yelp spokesperson.
San Antonio spots that made the list include Morgan’s Wonderland, Pearsall Park and Yanaguana Garden.
Guadalupe River State Park in Spring Branch and Landa Park, Rockin’ R River Rides and Texas Tubes in New Braunfels also made the list.
Here are the top 25 places to beat the heat in Texas, according to Yelp:
- Balmorhea State Park - Toyahvale
- Barton Springs Pool - Austin
- Blanco State Park - Blanco
- Blue Hole Regional Park - Wimberley
- Deep Eddy Pool - Austin
- Discovery Green - Houston
- Guadalupe River State Park - Spring Branch
- Hamilton Pool Preserve - Dripping Springs
- Inks Lake State Park - Burnet
- Keep Austin Wet Watercraft Rentals - Austin
- Lake Mineral Wells State Park - Mineral Wells
- Landa Park - New Braunfels
- McKinney Falls State Park - Austin
- Morgan’s Wonderland - San Antonio
- Padre Island National Seashore - Corpus Christi
- Pearsall Park - San Antonio
- Rio Vista Park - San Marcos
- Rockin’ R River Rides - Comal River - New Braunfels
- Rockport Beach - Rockport
- Splashway Waterpark & Campgrounds - Sheridan
- Texas Tubes - New Braunfels
- Tyler State Park - Tyler
- Veterans Memorial Park - Cedar Park
- Waterloo Adventures – Leander
- Yanaguana Garden - San Antonio