Is it law yet? See how far some of the most consequential bills have made it in the 2023 Texas Legislature

Texas lawmakers filed thousands of bills during the 2023 legislative session. However, most of those bills won’t become law. Lawmakers will spend the final weeks before the session ends on May 29 trying to push through their priorities. They will also try to stop certain bills from going through by delaying votes and letting them miss key deadlines. If a bill fails, it might still be revived as an amendment to other legislation. Most new laws take effect Sept. 1.

Here’s how the legislative process works:

Major bills at a glance

Bills that are still in the works

Bills that have been sent to Gov. Abbott

Bills that have been signed into law

Bills that failed or were vetoed by the governor

