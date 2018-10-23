News

Tired of waiting in line? These were the least, most packed polling sites in San Antonio

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist
SAN ANTONIO - With more than 34,000 votes cast in Bexar County on the first day of early voting in the midterm election, many complained of long lines and wait times.

Every day, the Bexar County Elections Department posts the number of voters who cast their ballot at the 43 polling sites across the county. One polling site had as many as 1,575 people cast their votes, while another had 166.

These ten polling sites saw the most voters during the first day of early voting:

Shavano Park City Hall - 923
Maury Maverick Library - 1131
Cody Library - 1227
Parman Library at Stone Oak - 1339
Great Northwest Library - 1363
Julia Yates Semmes Library - 1378
Tobin Library at Oakwell - 1401
Wonderland of the Americas at Crossroads - 1496
John Igo Library - 1537
Brookhollow Library - 1575

These ten polling sites saw the least voters during the first day of early voting:

Copernicus Community Center - 552
Windcrest Takas Park - 544
Precinct 1 Satellite Office - 538
East Central ISD Admin - 515
Palo Alto College - 379
Schaefer Library - 359
Southside ISD Administration Building - 267
South San Admin Building - 199
Somerset ISD Admin - 197
Southwest Admin Bldg - 166

While the lines at the aforementioned polling locations may fluctuate from day-to-day, they give people who have not yet cast their vote the opportunity to cast their ballot at a less-visited polling site.

