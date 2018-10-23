Tired of waiting in line? These were the least, most packed polling sites in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - With more than 34,000 votes cast in Bexar County on the first day of early voting in the midterm election, many complained of long lines and wait times.

Every day, the Bexar County Elections Department posts the number of voters who cast their ballot at the 43 polling sites across the county. One polling site had as many as 1,575 people cast their votes, while another had 166.

These ten polling sites saw the most voters during the first day of early voting:

Shavano Park City Hall - 923

Maury Maverick Library - 1131

Cody Library - 1227

Parman Library at Stone Oak - 1339

Great Northwest Library - 1363

Julia Yates Semmes Library - 1378

Tobin Library at Oakwell - 1401

Wonderland of the Americas at Crossroads - 1496

John Igo Library - 1537

Brookhollow Library - 1575

These ten polling sites saw the least voters during the first day of early voting:

Copernicus Community Center - 552

Windcrest Takas Park - 544

Precinct 1 Satellite Office - 538

East Central ISD Admin - 515

Palo Alto College - 379

Schaefer Library - 359

Southside ISD Administration Building - 267

South San Admin Building - 199

Somerset ISD Admin - 197

Southwest Admin Bldg - 166

While the lines at the aforementioned polling locations may fluctuate from day-to-day, they give people who have not yet cast their vote the opportunity to cast their ballot at a less-visited polling site.

