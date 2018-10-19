Early voting for Nov. 6 election begins Monday

SAN ANTONIO - Early voting for the Nov. 6 general election begins Monday, Oct. 22.
It ends Friday, Nov. 2.
Voters will have the opportunity to vote for a U.S. Senate seat, several U.S. House seats, and a host of state and local seats.
CLICK HERE TO SEE A SAMPLE BALLOT
City of San Antonio registered voters will have the opportunity to vote on three charter amendments.
What are San Antonio's 3 charter amendments and what happens if they pass?
One amendment would put a term limit and salary cap on the city manager's position.
SA could have tough time finding next city manager if charter amendment passes, expert says
Additionally, registered voters of Bexar County residing within 5 miles of the boundary of Camp Bullis and Camp Stanley, and registered voters of Bexar County residing within 5 miles of the boundary of Lackland Air Force Base and Medina Base Training Annex, will have the opportunity to choose between being annexed by the city or providing the city with the authority to adopt and enforce an ordinance regulating the land use in the area in the manner recommended by the most recent joint land use study.
Check if you're registered to vote
You can check if you're registered to vote by going to the Texas Secretary of State's website and entering your information.
The website asks you identify yourself using one of the following three sets of information:
- Texas driver's license number and date of birth
- Voter unique identifier and date of birth
- Name county and date of birth to check your voter status status.
The website will tell you if your voter status is active, what precinct you're part of and any upcoming elections to prepare for.
Map of early voting locations
Early voting locations
- Bexar County Elections (View On Map)
1103 S. Frio San Antonio TX 78207
DEAFLINK available for the hearing impaired
- Bexar County Justice Center (View On Map)
300 Dolorosa San Antonio TX 78205
Basement - 8am to 6pm Monday thru Friday
- Brookhollow Library (View On Map)
530 Heimer Rd. San Antonio TX 78232
- Castle Hills City Hall (View On Map)
209 Lemonwood Dr. Castle Hills TX 78213
Council Chambers
- Claude Black Center (View On Map)
2805 E. Commerce San Antonio TX 78202
- Cody Library (View On Map)
11441 Vance Jackson San Antonio TX 78230
- Converse City Hall (View On Map)
405 S. Seguin Rd. Converse TX 78109
Conference Room
- Copernicus Community Ctr. (View On Map)
5003 Lord Rd. San Antonio TX 78220
- East Central ISD Admin (View On Map)
6634 New Sulphur Springs Rd. San Antonio TX 78263
- Encino Library (View On Map)
2515 E. Evans Rd. San Antonio TX 78259
- Fair Oaks Ranch City Hall (View On Map)
7286 Dietz Elkhorn Fair Oaks Ranch TX 78015
Council Chambers
- Great Northwest Library (View On Map)
9050 Wellwood San Antonio TX 78250
- Guerra Library (View On Map)
7978 W. Military Dr. San Antonio TX 78227
- John Igo Library (View On Map)
13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy. San Antonio TX 78249
- Johnston Library (View On Map)
6307 Sun Valley Dr. San Antonio TX 78227
- Julia Yates Semmes Library (View On Map)
15060 Judson Rd. San Antonio TX 78247
- Las Palmas Library (View On Map)
515 Castroville Rd. San Antonio TX 78237
- Leon Valley Conference Ctr. (View On Map)
6421 Evers Rd. San Antonio TX 78240
- Lions Field (View On Map)
2809 Broadway St. San Antonio TX 78209
- Maverick Library (View On Map)
8700 Mystic Park San Antonio TX 78254
- McCreless Library (View On Map)
1023 Ada St. San Antonio TX 78223
- Memorial Library (View On Map)
3222 Culebra Rd. San Antonio TX 78228
- Mission Library (View On Map)
3134 Roosevelt Ave. San Antonio TX 78214
- Northside Activity Ctr. (View On Map)
7001 Culebra Rd. San Antonio TX 78238
- Northwest Vista College (View On Map)
3535 N. Ellison Dr. San Antonio TX 78251
Boardwalk Portables
- Olmos Park City Hall (View On Map)
120 W. El Prado Dr. San Antonio TX 78212
- Palo Alto College (View On Map)
1400 W. Villaret Blvd. San Antonio TX 78224
Ozuna Library and Learning Center – Room 132
- Parman Library (View On Map)
20735 Wilderness Oak San Antonio TX 78258
- Precinct 1 Office (View On Map)
3505 S. Pleasanton Rd. San Antonio TX 78221
- SAC EcoCentro (View On Map)
1802 N. Main Ave. San Antonio TX 78212
- Schaefer Library (View On Map)
6322 Us Hwy 87 E San Antonio TX 78222
- Shavano Park City Hall (View On Map)
900 Saddletree Ct. Shavano Park TX 78231
Council Chambers
- Somerset ISD Admin Bldg (View On Map)
7791 E. 6th St. Somerset TX 78069
Bldg. 206
- South Park Mall (View On Map)
2310 SW Military Dr. San Antonio TX 78224
By Sears
- South San Antonio ISD (View On Map)
5622 Ray Ellison Blvd. San Antonio TX 78242
- Southside ISD Admin (View On Map)
1460 Martinez-Losoya Rd. San Antonio TX 78221
Board Room
- Southwest ISD (View On Map)
11914 Dragon Lane San Antonio TX 78252
No additional information
- Thousand Oaks Library (View On Map)
4618 Thousand Oaks San Antonio TX 78233
- Tobin Library (View On Map)
4134 Harry Wurzbach San Antonio TX 78209
- UTSA (View On Map)
1 UTSA Circle San Antonio TX 78249
- Universal City Library (View On Map)
100 Northview Dr Universal City TX 78148
- Windcrest Takas Civic Center (View On Map)
9310 Jim Seal Dr. Windcrest TX 78239
- Wonderland of The Americas (View On Map)
4522 Fredericksburg Rd. San Antonio TX 78201
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.