Early voting for Nov. 6 election begins Monday

SAN ANTONIO - Early voting for the Nov. 6 general election begins Monday, Oct. 22.

It ends Friday, Nov. 2.

Voters will have the opportunity to vote for a U.S. Senate seat, several U.S. House seats, and a host of state and local seats.

City of San Antonio registered voters will have the opportunity to vote on three charter amendments.

One amendment would put a term limit and salary cap on the city manager's position.

Additionally, registered voters of Bexar County residing within 5 miles of the boundary of Camp Bullis and Camp Stanley, and registered voters of Bexar County residing within 5 miles of the boundary of Lackland Air Force Base and Medina Base Training Annex, will have the opportunity to choose between being annexed by the city or providing the city with the authority to adopt and enforce an ordinance regulating the land use in the area in the manner recommended by the most recent joint land use study.

Check if you're registered to vote

You can check if you're registered to vote by going to the Texas Secretary of State's website and entering your information.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK

The website asks you identify yourself using one of the following three sets of information:

Texas driver's license number and date of birth

Voter unique identifier and date of birth

Name county and date of birth to check your voter status status.

The website will tell you if your voter status is active, what precinct you're part of and any upcoming elections to prepare for.

Map of early voting locations

Early voting locations

