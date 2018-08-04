Utility pole falls on top of post office building, sparking fire in Medina County

NATALIA, Texas - A post office in Medina County caught fire after a utility pole fell on top of it Friday afternoon.

The fire happened around 5 p.m. in Natalia, about 30 miles southwest of San Antonio.

One firefighter was hurt battling the flames when a piece of sheetrock fell on top of him. He was taken to a San Antonio-area hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

According to the Natalia Volunteer Fire Department chief, there was damage to the post office and some of the mail inside.

It's still unclear how the pole was knocked down in the first place.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.