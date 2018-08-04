VIDEO: Massive apartment complex fire displaces families on city's NW side

SAN ANTONIO - More than 35 San Antonio firefighters responded to a structure fire late Friday night at an apartment complex near Ingram Park Mall.

The massive fire not only completely destroyed one of the complex’s apartment units but also left families from 16 of the units without a home.

Video captured by KSAT viewers shows the intensity of the fire as families watch at a safe distance and SAFD crews battle the blaze.

San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington said crews began arriving just before midnight to the 6900 block of Border Brook at the Stoneybrook Apartments, which is on city’s northwest side.

Arrington said when firefighters arrived, building 19 was engulfed in flames -- believed to have started on the second floor -- and crews began attacking the fire while calling for more units after issuing a second alarm.

SAFD crews were able to contain the fire to just one building. Its roof collapsed and was later considered a total loss, according to the Fire Department.

Arrington said everyone affected was evacuated safely and that no injuries have been reported.

Arson investigators were called to the apartment complex to determine the cause of the fire, Arrington said.

