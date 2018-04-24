Watch GMSA for April 24, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, April 24:
What's Trending:
Graphic 911 calls from 1800 Broadway murder-suicide are released
The San Antonio Police Department has released the 911 calls made the night of the Broadway apartment murder.
Fiesta events for April 24: NIOSA begins, Fiesta Cornyation, Ford Mariachi Festival
Here is a detailed timeline of Fiesta events for April 24.
‘(Kawhi's) health is #1 priority': Leonard's fan page gives latest update on Spurs star
An injury update on superstar Kawhi Leonard was provided through his family-run Instagram account.
GMSA News Headlines:
1 in custody after man is shot at gas station on NE Side
Police have a man in custody following a shooting at a gas station on the city's Northeast Side.
All lanes of SB Highway 281 open again following 18-wheeler accident
Southbound Highway 281 near Josephine Street has reopened following an 18-wheeler accident overnight.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by SUV, police say
A pedestrian was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a sport utility vehicle.
