Watch GMSA for April 24, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, April 24:

What's Trending:

Graphic 911 calls from 1800 Broadway murder-suicide are released

The San Antonio Police Department has released the 911 calls made the night of the Broadway apartment murder.

Fiesta events for April 24: NIOSA begins, Fiesta Cornyation, Ford Mariachi Festival

Here is a detailed timeline of Fiesta events for April 24.

‘(Kawhi's) health is #1 priority': Leonard's fan page gives latest update on Spurs star

An injury update on superstar Kawhi Leonard was provided through his family-run Instagram account.

GMSA News Headlines:

1 in custody after man is shot at gas station on NE Side

Police have a man in custody following a shooting at a gas station on the city's Northeast Side.

All lanes of SB Highway 281 open again following 18-wheeler accident

Southbound Highway 281 near Josephine Street has reopened following an 18-wheeler accident overnight.

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by SUV, police say

A pedestrian was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a sport utility vehicle.

