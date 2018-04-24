All lanes of SB Highway 281 open again following 18-wheeler accident

SAN ANTONIO - Southbound Highway 281 near Josephine Street has reopened following an 18-wheeler accident overnight, San Antonio police Tuesday.

The big rig accident was reported around midnight on Highway 281 just north of downtown.

According to police, officers drove up to find the 18-wheeler blocking all lanes of traffic on the highway. Police did not disclose what caused the accident.

All traffic was diverted off the road as emergency crews worked at the scene. The lanes have since reopened.

No one was hurt.

Update: Major Accident Has Cleared. All Lanes of SB 281 at Grayson are Open. pic.twitter.com/HBWuvmtu3h — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) April 24, 2018

