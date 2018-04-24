Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by SUV, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A pedestrian was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a sport utility vehicle late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The accident occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 8700 block of Wurzbach Road, which is located not far from Datapoint Drive and Interstate 10 on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the driver did not see the woman crossing the street without a crosswalk. The woman hit was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV did stop to render aid and will not be facing charges, police said.

