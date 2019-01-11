Will you read the label? Bud Light adds ingredients list to packaging

The people have spoken: With more and more people demanding transparency from the food and beverage industry, Bud Light wants to answer the call.

Starting as soon as next month, the beer giant will become the first U.S. beer to add a comprehensive ingredients label that will include serving facts as well, featured prominently on the packaging.

That's kind of cool, right?

Are you an excessive label-checker? Or did you not even realize that this wasn't in place already?

Provided by Bud Light

Regardless, Bud Light announced the move Friday, saying the company "wants beer drinkers to have more information when it comes to choosing their brew, right at their fingertips on the packaging."

In addition to the ingredients, the packaging also will display serving size, calories, total fat, saturated fat, trans fat, carbohydrates, sugars and protein. (Who even knows if we want to have all that information, when it comes to some of the heavier beers on the market?)

Bud Light is rolling out two new TV spots to promote the label announcement.

"While ingredient labels are not required, consumers deserve to know more about their beer. We brew Bud Light with the finest ingredients and we’re happy to proudly display them on our packaging," said Andy Goeler, the company's vice president of marketing. "When people walk through a store, they are used to seeing ingredient labels on products in every aisle, except for the beer, wine and spirits aisle. As the lead brand in the category, we believe increasing on-pack transparency will benefit the entire beer category and provide our consumers with the information they expect to see."

